Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 2, 2024
2026 DT Danny Beale recaps first game-day visit to Mizzou
circle avatar
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
Recruiting Editor
Twitter
@thevandalorian
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In