2026 Rivals250 IOL Khalief Canty Jr. commits to Mizzou at Rivals Five-Star

Offensive line coach Brandon Jones instantly catapulted the Tigers into Canty's top group when he offered the Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech lineman in February. Canty made his first visit to Missouri for Junior Day in March before officially visiting this past weekend. "He spends time with the kickers, the wide receivers, the corners, so he's a big team guy," Canty said. "I like that brotherhood. ... I talked to almost all the coaches. It's all the same vibe, whole bunch of Coach Jones."

The No. 4 recruit in Michigan, Canty chose Missouri over Michigan State and Pittsburgh, visiting the Spartans on June 13-15. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman nearly pledged to the Tigers in April before sticking to his planned visits. "If I go there, I know I can change the program to a championship program," Canty said in March, "and that's what I'm all about is the team and winning."

Canty, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound tackle, has a connection to the Tigers on his high school coaching staff. Former Missouri linebacker Devin Nicholson serves as the linebackers coach for Cass Tech. "He told me I should really look into it," Canty said, "and other than that, we got a competitive relationship. Us as CT linemen, we carry the team, so in practice, we are getting each other better as linebackers and offensive linemen."

Scouting Report

National recruiting analyst Greg Smith: "Canty (6-5, 305) has had one of the best summers of any prospect in the Midwest. He hit the road to show his skills at camps to improve his stock and that bet has paid off. His recruiting rankings have shot up around the industry. That’s because he plays with a consistent level of aggression that you love to see from an offensive lineman. Technically, he's got a powerful punch that stuns defenders. You can tell that he'll immediately be an effective run blocker in the SEC. He'll need to work on pass protection as he adjusts to the speed of the game. But long-term Mizzou is getting a very good prospect that should make a good impact on the program."