2026 four-star OL Brandon Anderson commits to Mizzou over UNC, Tennessee

Missouri stayed hot in the trenches. The same week the Tigers landed Khalief Canty Jr., they reeled in Brandon Anderson, who announced his verbal commitment Sunday, choosing Missouri over North Carolina and Tennessee. A former Volunteers pledge, Anderson trended back to his former team, until Tennesse received the commitment of offensive lineman Edward Baker on Friday. Anderson officially visited Missouri on June 6-8 before later slotting the program inside his Top 3.

Tigers offensive line coach Brandon Jones offered Anderson when he was a Volunteers commit in January. Jones showed a strong interest then in flipping the four-star from Tennessee. "He and (LSU coach Brad Davis) are the only black head O-line coaches in college football, so he keeps it real with him, he tells me the truth," Anderson said in January. "He's not trying to waste my time." Even months ago, Jones saw Anderson as a possible early contributor, looking to flip the lineman from Tennessee. Jones admired the interior lineman's athleticism and footwork for his size.

Anderson, the No. 47 ranked offensive tackle in the 2027 class, noted Missouri saw him as an interior offensive lineman after his offer conversation early in the offseason. At Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder will block for Tigers quarterback commit Teddy Jarrard, who transferred this offseason to team up with his longtime friend. "He's a big ole dude," Jarrard said. "It's always fun to have guys that are big in front of you, blocking for you. He's been great for me, and he's actually part of the reason I'm at his school now."

Anderson became the eighth commitment in the 2026 class for the Tigers, joining Canty, wide receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax, running back Maxwell Warner, tight end Isaac Jensen, wide receiver Jabari Brady, linebacker Keenan Harris and quarterback Gavin Sidwar. "He seemed like a nice guy," said Jensen, who visited the same weekend as Anderson. "He was a pretty chill guy." After missing on four-star Evan Goodwin, Missouri will have another lineman to monitor this week in local three-star Braylon Ellison, who will likely announce his decision in early July. Ellison, a Tigers legacy, also officially visited the first full weekend in June.