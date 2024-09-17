2026 guard J.J. Andrews discusses official visit to Mizzou

2024 has been an important year for J.J. Andrews. In March, he helped Little Rock Christian Academy clinch its second consecutive Arkansas Activities Association Class 4A state title, posting 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 71-56 win over Farmington. In July, he led Brad Beal Elite 16U to a Peach Jam championship on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging a team-high 19.6 points and 5.6 boards during the tournament. And over the next few months, Andrews is scheduled to take a handful of official visits with high-major programs.
He took his first this past weekend, traveling to Columbia to see Mizzou in person.
“I learned a whole lot about them, and I've learned a lot about the campus and the players through (the coaching staff),” Andrews said. “So that relationship, it's been great with them.”
Andrews had a few familiar faces around him during the visit. Sheek Pearson, his Brad Beal Elite teammate, was in town taking his own unofficial visit. And Annor Boateng, a fellow Little Rock, Ark. native who Andrews knows “pretty well,” is now a few weeks into the first semester of his freshman year with the Tigers.
“Me and Sheek, we've got that connection,” Andrews said. “Matter of fact, I threw him a lob to close out the Peach Jam victory, to seal the deal. It was like one of the biggest plays of the game. And I just remember me being able to trust him, going to camps together, practicing together. Being able to trust him and have that connection has really gone a long way with us … We had a great time watching the practices, watching the football games, being around the coaches. We had a great time, being able to connect after, you know, not seeing each other for a long time after Peach Jam. So it was great to see him.
“(Boateng's) told me he's loved it. He's told me that they're very welcoming, and he told me that they're really about being a family. And he's really enjoyed the process of them developing his game and learning different ways to just become a better overall person, not only a player, but as a person as well.”
The 6-foot-7 guard got to Columbia on Friday and was treated to dinner by the coaching staff. The next day, Andrews got a tour of campus and went to the Missouri football team’s game against Boston College. Andrews said the Tigers’ players took him and Pearson with them to sit in the student section during the game and that the atmosphere was “crazy” — he felt a difference in the energy between a college and a high school game.
After the game, Andrews went through a photoshoot and watched the Tigers practice. He was impressed by the team’s level of communication and basketball IQ, both among the players and the coaches. He felt confident he’d be able to fit in with the way MU plays.
“I feel like I'm versatile, I'm a two-way player,” Andrews said. “I'll guard whoever the coach needs me to guard, I'll play whatever position the coach needs me to guard. I'm willing to do what it takes to win and I'm also a really great teammate to be to play with, and I'm very coachable as well.”
Andrews came away from the visit feeling strong about his connection with the black and gold’s coaches.
“I love their authenticity. I love how they're very genuine. I can tell, you know, they're 100% about what they tell me. They were very welcoming, especially being at the dinner with Coach (Dennis Gates) and all the other coaches and the players. I got the feeling of family there … (Gates is) definitely a person who views family over basketball. From what I've heard from the players, he'll check on you, make sure you're good. You know, he'll coach you hard, but he'll definitely make sure you’re good. And that really stands out.”
Andrews said his biggest goals heading into his junior year at LRCA is to three-peat with the Warriors and improve as an overall player and leader. He’s also hopeful he can come away with the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year award by the end of the season.
The No. 21 recruit in the Class of 2026 will head to NC State for his next official visit later this month. He’s also got trips lined up with Arkansas in October, LSU in November and Marquette in February. Andrews has a strong idea of what he wants from his next school.
“I'm really looking for a school, No. 1, I can get a great education from and also be able to develop, not only as a player but as a person,” Andrews said. “That's really huge for me, because otherwise you really won't go very far, so that's really important for me. And a place that I feel comfortable and a place where I have a great relationship with the coaching staff and the players and the community around me.”
