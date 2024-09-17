2026 guard J.J. Andrews discusses official visit to Mizzou

2024 has been an important year for J.J. Andrews. In March, he helped Little Rock Christian Academy clinch its second consecutive Arkansas Activities Association Class 4A state title, posting 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 71-56 win over Farmington. In July, he led Brad Beal Elite 16U to a Peach Jam championship on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging a team-high 19.6 points and 5.6 boards during the tournament. And over the next few months, Andrews is scheduled to take a handful of official visits with high-major programs. He took his first this past weekend, traveling to Columbia to see Mizzou in person. “I learned a whole lot about them, and I've learned a lot about the campus and the players through (the coaching staff),” Andrews said. “So that relationship, it's been great with them.”

Andrews had a few familiar faces around him during the visit. Sheek Pearson, his Brad Beal Elite teammate, was in town taking his own unofficial visit. And Annor Boateng, a fellow Little Rock, Ark. native who Andrews knows “pretty well,” is now a few weeks into the first semester of his freshman year with the Tigers. “Me and Sheek, we've got that connection,” Andrews said. “Matter of fact, I threw him a lob to close out the Peach Jam victory, to seal the deal. It was like one of the biggest plays of the game. And I just remember me being able to trust him, going to camps together, practicing together. Being able to trust him and have that connection has really gone a long way with us … We had a great time watching the practices, watching the football games, being around the coaches. We had a great time, being able to connect after, you know, not seeing each other for a long time after Peach Jam. So it was great to see him. “(Boateng's) told me he's loved it. He's told me that they're very welcoming, and he told me that they're really about being a family. And he's really enjoyed the process of them developing his game and learning different ways to just become a better overall person, not only a player, but as a person as well.” The 6-foot-7 guard got to Columbia on Friday and was treated to dinner by the coaching staff. The next day, Andrews got a tour of campus and went to the Missouri football team’s game against Boston College. Andrews said the Tigers’ players took him and Pearson with them to sit in the student section during the game and that the atmosphere was “crazy” — he felt a difference in the energy between a college and a high school game. After the game, Andrews went through a photoshoot and watched the Tigers practice. He was impressed by the team’s level of communication and basketball IQ, both among the players and the coaches. He felt confident he’d be able to fit in with the way MU plays. “I feel like I'm versatile, I'm a two-way player,” Andrews said. “I'll guard whoever the coach needs me to guard, I'll play whatever position the coach needs me to guard. I'm willing to do what it takes to win and I'm also a really great teammate to be to play with, and I'm very coachable as well.”