2026 IOL, Mizzou target Braylon Ellison sets commitment date, time

Braylon Ellison has made up his mind. The Class of 2026 three-star will announce his verbal commitment between Missouri and Oregon State at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on social media. The interior offensive lineman officially visited the Tigers on June 6-8, the weekend he picked up an offer. "My family definitely shared a good moment, just because it was something that was a long time coming," Ellison said. "I don't think that's just the immediate option. Obviously, in the time that it's taken for that to occur, there have been other schools that reached out, and I've got good things going with all of them."

Ellison, the son of former Tigers defensive lineman Atiyyah Ellison, saw a rise in recruitment this offseason, with more Power Four programs taking notice of his junior season at Boonville (Mo.) High. The Tigers added two interior linemen to the Class of 2026 this past week, with four-stars Khalief Canty Jr. and Brandon Anderson pledging to the program Wednesday and Sunday, respectively. Anderson officially visited the same weekend as Ellison, as Missouri put more of a focus on interior recruits. Ellison, who also visited Oregon State the final weekend of May, canceled official visits to Coastal Carolina and Washington State.