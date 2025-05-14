2026 Link SG Trent Perry assesses recruitment after coaching changes

Trent Perry saw the coaching carousel firsthand this offseason. Coach Buzz Williams and his staff departed for Maryland from Texas A&M, a home-state program that Perry visited this past fall. Perry then picked up an offer from the Terrapins on April 23, and the Aggies, under Bucky McMillan, re-offered the Class of 2026 four-star hours later. "I'm planning to go sometime soon," Perry said of Texas A&M. "Obviously, I've seen the campus a lot, but it's a different coaching staff. I'll go and see the style and just the new changes with that. "Then with Maryland, that's obviously the old A&M staff, so it's the opposite. I already know the coaching staff, but I want to go see the campus and just around that area to see if I like that as well."

Originally from the Dallas-Forth Worth area, Perry has managed changing relationships before with the Power Four programs in the region. He hasn't closed the doors with Oklahoma State, Southern Methodist, TCU and Texas either. With Sean Miller taking over the Longhorns in March, his staff has gone to see Perry in person at Branson (Mo.) Link Year. Perry is now planning to visit Texas again in the coming months.

Perry, the No. 41 recruit in the 2026 class and former five-star, transferred to Link Year for his junior season after two years at Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star. "At the beginning, it was a big change, because it went from playing just average kids to playing with the best players every week," Perry said. "I think it helped me, because I got to be independent and grow a little. So I think that was a good change for me." On the AAU circuit, Perry made the switch from Drive Nation to MOKAN Basketball, a team involved with Link Year and other top players across the states of Kansas and Missouri, including Ethan Taylor and Scottie Adkinson. "It didn't really have to do with me going to Link," Perry said. "I think it was just putting me in the best situation for my own personal growth. ... All the coaches knew me, and I played them last year. It wasn't like meeting new people and just going blinding into a new team." It's been two or three weeks since Perry made the move to MOKAN, and he'll compete with the team this weekend at Nike EYBL in Memphis, Tenn. The shooting guard has more schools likely looking to evaluate him, especially one closer to Link Year. "I haven't heard from the (Missouri) coaches personally," Perry said, "but I think three or four of the coaches recently have followed me, so I hope to hear from them soon, being in Missouri a lot."