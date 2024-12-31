2026 OLB Braxton Lindsey impresses Mizzou with defensive versatility

Let's get ready for the final game of the year with some predictions and keys for Mizzou's game with Iowa.
The 2026 class comes into full focus in this latest Recruiting Rumor Mill.
It's Monday, so here are all my thoughts from the past week as the Tigers prepare for their bowl game today.
Class of 2025 four-star Donovan Olugbode will enroll at Missouri in January.
Missouri linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator DJ Smith has reportedly accepted a job with Appalachian State.
