2026 OT Bennett Fraser fulfills 'inner-kid' achievement with Mizzou offer

Rivals national analyst Greg Smith has all the latest buzz from the Midwest.
Anthony Kennedy Jr. and Bryson Kennedy hit the recruiting trail together, visiting Missouri on Saturday for Junior Day.
Class of 2027 tight end Jack Brown recapped his unofficial visit to Missouri for the program's Junior Day event.
Missouri once again set its sights on a premier talent from Pennsylvania with Maxwell Hiller in the Class of 2027.
Take a glance around all of Saturday's action across the SEC.
Rivals national analyst Greg Smith has all the latest buzz from the Midwest.
Anthony Kennedy Jr. and Bryson Kennedy hit the recruiting trail together, visiting Missouri on Saturday for Junior Day.
Class of 2027 tight end Jack Brown recapped his unofficial visit to Missouri for the program's Junior Day event.