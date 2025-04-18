2026 QB Gavin Sidwar receives push from Pennsylvania products to Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers claimed their second win against a No. 1 team Friday when they beat No. 1 Texas A&M 9-1.
"I'm as confident in each position on our roster right now as I've ever been," Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said.
Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day one of the 2025 spring transfer window.
Michigan added its first piece through the Transfer Portal on Friday afternoon in former Missouri punter Luke Bauer.
It didn't take long for four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar to realize that Missouri was the right place for him.
