2026 WR Devyon Hill-Lomax commits to Mizzou following official visit

Missouri landed its second wide receiver in the 2026 class.
Three-star Devyon Hill-Lomax announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday, three days after completing his official visit. Hill-Lomax, a 6-foot-5, 193-pound pass-catcher, also made a trip to campus for Junior Day in March.
"Ready to be a part of the M-I -Z family," Hill-Lomax told On3's Hayes Fawcett.
An Edwardsville (Ill.) High product, Hill-Lomax recorded 341 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 18 catches during his junior campaign. He joined the Tigers' class as the third pass-catching commit, with wide receiver Jabari Brady and tight end Isaac Jensen both pledging earlier this month.
Hill-Lomax marked the seventh commitment this cycle, fifth in June. Missouri added running back Maxwell Warner on Monday and interior offensive lineman Khalief Canty Jr. on Tuesday.
Hill-Lomax officially visited Missouri the same weekend as quarterback Gavin Sidwar, who spent parts of his trip getting to know the Midwest target as well as Florida pass-catcher Jayden Petit.
"I spent the weekend with Devyon," Sidwar said. "He's a great kid and a great player. We hit it off on our OV, and I look forward to being his teammate."
