2026 WR Devyon Hill-Lomax commits to Mizzou following official visit

An Edwardsville (Ill.) High product, Hill-Lomax recorded 341 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 18 catches during his junior campaign. He joined the Tigers' class as the third pass-catching commit, with wide receiver Jabari Brady and tight end Isaac Jensen both pledging earlier this month. Hill-Lomax marked the seventh commitment this cycle, fifth in June. Missouri added running back Maxwell Warner on Monday and interior offensive lineman Khalief Canty Jr. on Tuesday.

Hill-Lomax officially visited Missouri the same weekend as quarterback Gavin Sidwar, who spent parts of his trip getting to know the Midwest target as well as Florida pass-catcher Jayden Petit. "I spent the weekend with Devyon," Sidwar said. "He's a great kid and a great player. We hit it off on our OV, and I look forward to being his teammate."