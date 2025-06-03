2027 five-star Mizzou target Jaylan Mitchell seen as 'ultimate utility guy'

During the first live period, Jaylan Mitchell battled through a minor injury. The five-star small forward still managed to appear in nine games for Bradley Beal Elite 17U, a squad filled with players one class above him. Mitchell, the No. 4 recruit in the 2027 class, averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in his first run through the Nike EYBL circuit this summer. "Jaylan is a 100% team guy," Bradley Beal Elite president Tim Holloway said. "He is absolutely phenomenal and will run through a brick wall for his team, his teammates, and really, all he wants to do is win." Mitchell, who Missouri head coach Dennis Gates and assistant coach Kyle Smithpeters offered in October 2023, proved his immense value in recent weeks through scoring, rebounding and hustling out plays in the third most minutes per game on his team. "He is the ultimate utility guy," Holloway said. "I love having him, because he's a game changer. He's a mismatch nightmare for everyone that we play, because you can't put a guard on him. If you put a traditional big on him, he can blow right by him. He's a great weapon to have on your team."

As the next live period approaches in July, Mitchell has an opportunity to improve on his catch-and-shoot ability. While also putting focus into his ball handling, Mitchell has already established himself as an efficient facilitator. "He can get wherever he wants to get to on the court," Holloway said. "I think he's so good, he's so talented, people forget how young he is. He's playing 17U as a sophomore, so with more reps and more time, imagine what it's going to look like in a year."

In early May, Mitchell announced his transfer to Geneva (Ohio) Spire Academy. With top prep schools scattered across the country, Mitchell chose one closer to his hometown of Evansville, Indiana. "I tell people all the time, my daughter's a dancer," Holloway said. "So it's like when you see a kid who's a prodigy at something, like if your kid was a piano virtuoso, would you send them to the local high school or what you send them to Juilliard?" With the maturity to play up a level on the AAU circuit and recognize his opportunity to switch schools, Mitchell has continued to paint a positive image of his character to Holloway and college evaluators. "He's one of those kids where he could come live with me," Holloway said. "Years down the road, he could date my daughter. He's just a fine young man."