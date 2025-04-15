2027 QB Champ Smith receives positive review of Mizzou from Brady Cook

in other news
The week that was: April 7-13
It was another big week for Mizzou athletics. Here’s a look at all the sports we didn’t cover, with links to what we did
Mizzou defensive end Eddie Kelly Jr. enters transfer portal
After one season with the Tigers, Eddie Kelly Jr. will look elsewhere to finish out his college eligibility.
Mizzou women get two portal additions
Kellie Harper is beginning to build out her first roster with the Missouri Tigers.
Mizzou men's basketball set to hire General Manager
The Missouri Tigers are getting in on the trend of hiring a general manager for men's basketball.
Mizzou assistant Charlton "C.Y." Young takes Miami job
After three seasons with the Missouri Tigers, Charlton Young is headed back to Florida to join the Miami Hurricanes.
