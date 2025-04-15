in other news

The week that was: April 7-13

It was another big week for Mizzou athletics. Here’s a look at all the sports we didn’t cover, with links to what we did

 • Kyle McAreavy
Mizzou defensive end Eddie Kelly Jr. enters transfer portal

After one season with the Tigers, Eddie Kelly Jr. will look elsewhere to finish out his college eligibility.

 • Kenny Van Doren
Mizzou women get two portal additions

Kellie Harper is beginning to build out her first roster with the Missouri Tigers.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Mizzou men's basketball set to hire General Manager

The Missouri Tigers are getting in on the trend of hiring a general manager for men's basketball.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Mizzou assistant Charlton "C.Y." Young takes Miami job

After three seasons with the Missouri Tigers, Charlton Young is headed back to Florida to join the Miami Hurricanes.

 • Kyle McAreavy

Published Apr 15, 2025
2027 QB Champ Smith receives positive review of Mizzou from Brady Cook
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
