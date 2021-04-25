3-star CB Jocelyn Malaska had recent virtual visit with Missouri
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Bethany (Okla.) cornerback Jocelyn Malaska has early offers from Tulsa, Kansas, Eastern Michigan, and South Dakota State.Other power five schools are expressing a lot of interest in the three-star ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news