In the end, the Missouri Tigers landed the three-star prospect, adding another key piece to their defense in the 2021 class. He announced the decision on Instagram Live moments ago.

Cherry Creek (Co.) defensive end Arden Walker was down to three schools heading into Wednesday's announcement - Missouri, UCLA, and Colorado.

. @walker_arden announces here at signing day that he’ll be taking his talents to @MizzouFootball #9sports @CreekFB pic.twitter.com/Xil0i19qVy

Walker's familiarity with the Missouri program goes way back.

He's known defensive line coach Brick Haley since the ninth grade. He also camped at Missouri as a freshman and sophomore as well, where he got to work one-on-one with Haley.

"His coaching style is very laid back which is okay because he’s very good at breaking down technique," Walker told PowerMizzou.com over the summer.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound prospect has taken numerous virtual visits with Missouri's staff throughout the year and has also gotten familiar with head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

"I’ve gotten to know coach Drink pretty well, also he’s very laid back and he’s definitely a family guy."

With Walker officially in the class, Missouri now has 22 signees in the 2021 class. He's also the eighth defensive line pledge - joining Mekhi Wingo, Travion Ford, Jonathan Jones, Kyran Montgomery, along with JUCO products Shemar Pearl, Daniel Robledo, and Realus George.