 Missouri Football Recruiting - Ezra Oyetade talks new Mizzou offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-05 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

3-star OL Ezra Oyetade talks new Missouri offer

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Lakeview Centennial (Tex.) product Ezra Oyetade was among the wave of recent offensive line offers for the Missouri Tigers.Offensive line coach Marcus Johnson has been in contact with Oyetade for a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}