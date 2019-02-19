3-star Texas athlete planning official visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
So far, Cedar Hill (Tex.) athlete Quinshone Bright has received 21 offers throughout his recruiting process. However, on Sunday, the three-star prospect decided to narrow his focus to eight schools.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news