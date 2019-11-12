News More News
3-star ATH Jaylon Carlies commits to Mizzou

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor

Nearly a month after taking an official visit to Missouri, West Orange (Fla.) athlete Jaylon Carlies has committed to the Tigers.

The three-star prospect picked up an offer from the Tigers back in June and took his official visit the weekend of October 5th when Missouri defeated Troy, 42-10.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect chose the Tigers over other notable offers that included Pitt, Miami, UCF, Purdue, Maryland, and Cincinnati.

While he's listed as a wide receiver, Missouri is recruiting Carlies as a defensive back, who joins fellow West Orange (Fla.) teammate Tyler Jones as the Tigers' secondary commits in the 2020 recruiting class.

