3-star ATH Jaylon Carlies commits to Mizzou
Nearly a month after taking an official visit to Missouri, West Orange (Fla.) athlete Jaylon Carlies has committed to the Tigers.
The three-star prospect picked up an offer from the Tigers back in June and took his official visit the weekend of October 5th when Missouri defeated Troy, 42-10.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect chose the Tigers over other notable offers that included Pitt, Miami, UCF, Purdue, Maryland, and Cincinnati.
While he's listed as a wide receiver, Missouri is recruiting Carlies as a defensive back, who joins fellow West Orange (Fla.) teammate Tyler Jones as the Tigers' secondary commits in the 2020 recruiting class.
Stay tuned to PowerMizzou.com for more.
Proud Tiger‼️💯 100% Committed to the Zou🐯‼️⚫️🟡 @Tyler21_Jones @Coach_Walters @JohnGarcia_Jr @osvarsity @JCCarnz @VarsityBuddy @myGSPNSports @WOrangeFB @247recruiting @Rivals @OS_ChrisHays @MizzouFootball @MizzouAthletics pic.twitter.com/MLAzyQ94Hh— Jaylon Carlies (@TheBoy_JC) November 13, 2019