Abrams-Draine had been committed to Ole Miss since June, but the three-star prospect reopened his recruitment after the coaching change in Oxford.

Missouri added more offensive firepower to their 2020 recruiting class on Friday with the verbal commitment of Spanish Fort (Ala.) wide receiver Kris Abrams-Draine .

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect took two officials in January to Nebraska and Missouri. He also had one scheduled to Florida State this upcoming weekend, but ended up cancelling it.

During his senior season, Abrams-Draine moved to quarterback and helped Spanish Fort get to the Class 6A title game while passing for 723 yards and nine touchdowns and rushing for 1,745 yards and 19 touchdowns on the season.

He also played cornerback on defense, where he recorded two interceptions on the season, returning both for touchdowns.

Abrams-Draine becomes the 15th overall commitment for the Tigers and fourth wide receiver pledge, joining Chance Luper, Javian Hester, and Jay Maclin.