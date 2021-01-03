4-star 2022 safety has Mizzou in Top 12
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri initially offered Southeast Polk (Ia.) 2022 safety Xavier Nwankpa back on January 10th - at the time it was his fifth offer and first from the SEC.The Tigers were rewarded for jumping in e...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news