4-star DE Travion Ford set to return to Missouri

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Since taking over at Missouri in December, head coach Eli Drinkwitz has been making plenty of recruiting in-roads within the Show Me State. The Tigers will focus on filling the remaining 2020 class...

