4-Star LB Christian Pierce loved what he saw during Mizzou Jr. Day visit
Four-star Brother Rice (Ill.) linebacker Christian Pierce was one of 23 junior prospects in Columbia on Saturday to visit with Missouri for Junior Day.
For the 6-foot, 210-pounder, when it came to the campus and facilities it was almost love at first sight.
"I absolutely love the campus. I love the university," Pierce said. "We toured the campus. We toured the facilities, and It's just like, I was lost for words. It was way more than what I expected before I came down, but I really enjoyed it."
During Pierce's visit, he finally got to meet head coach Eli Drinkwitz in person, as well as new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon.
"I met Coach Drink for the first time when I was down there," Pierce said. "Coming off of last season, we all know he's a very good coach. He's successful everywhere he goes. So, I was really glad to meet him.
"I met Coach Batoon at lunch. We talked about how he's enjoying it, and how he's adjusting because he told me he's fairly new up there. So, I was just asking him how he liked it and he seems to love it. He's excited to bring what he has to Mizzou and he wants me to be a part of that and draw a connection also. So, (I'm) excited for that."
While Pierce was happy to meet Drinkwitz and Batoon he raved about linebackers coach DJ Smith and the opportunity to talk with him during the visit.
"(The) linebackers coach I like very much," Pierce said. "Coach Smith, I like him a lot. I actually got to talk to him for a while when I was down there growing a connection. He's just a big part of why I like Mizzou."
The coaches have told Pierce that they like his ability to play any linebacker spot, as well as how he could contribute to special teams.
However, when it comes down to what college he will commit to, there are more than on-the-field things that he will consider.
"It really comes down to comfortability," Pierce said. "If I can see myself being comfortable in the environment that I choose. That's regarding the football team and school. So, it really comes down to just comfortability (and) if I can see myself there. And like the coaches, the strength and conditioning coaches it all comes down to people and that family environment that I'm looking for to make a home for the next three to four years. So, I would say that's the big one."
Outside of Missouri, Pierce has offers from Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and a handful of other Power Five schools.
He plans to drop a top five or top 10 schools list sometime this spring after he takes more visits.
He's expected to take a visit to Michigan State soon and will be talking with Missouri before the weekend is over to set up an official visit for this summer.
