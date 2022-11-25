573 Tees Post-Game Live Report: Arkansas
After every Missouri game this year, Gabe DeArmond and Jarod Hamilton will bring you a live post-game report from the press box. Following the game, we'll conduct postgame interviews. Following the conclusion of interviews, we will begin our live broadcast with reaction to the game.
Join us live here as we talk about Mizzou's game against Arkansas.
If you'd rather listen than watch, each show will be loaded as a podcast at its conclusion. You can find the PowerMizzou podcast on Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, Amazon Music, Soundcloud or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe now or just click the player below to listen.
Our postgame show will be brought to you every week by 573Tees. 573Tees is a local business that can custom make high quality apparel with no minimum orders. You can shop all of their products or learn more about designing your own online at 573tees.com.
