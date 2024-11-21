Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Nov. 21 media day

Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates held a press conference with the media Thursday before the Tigers’ matchup with Pacific. Here are some of his quotes I found most telling and what I think was left unsaid in them.

When asked what he sees looking back over the first four games

What Gates said: “Growth. That was my biggest takeaway. We’re not who we were at Memphis. I saw a team being able to put two halves of basketball together, gradually getting used to each other, but also getting used to game play. I think whenever you have a new group, as many guys as we have, as it relates to newcomers, they’re getting used to each other. They’re getting used to our style of play and being able to just put two halves of basketball together is very important.”

What went unsaid: I’ll have video up of Caleb Grill from today’s press conference as well and he was asked about the putting two halves together quote. His answer was it’s based on effort, energy and conditioning. The conditioning part makes sense, but with how much of an issue being unable to put together two good halves was last year, it has to be more than just, “We weren’t conditioned enough.” I think Gates’ answer kind of boils down to, it was a weird choice to start the season at Memphis when you’ve built your team off transfers and freshmen. That’s a big game and a big situation for players who haven’t played together. But, of course the team looks better against Mississippi Valley State than it did against Memphis, that’s why the Delta Devils and Eastern Washington are more common early-season matchups. There’s room to make mistakes and figure stuff out together without risking a loss. I would say the team does look better, but outside of the MVSU game, the two-halves issue was still pretty clear against Eastern Washington and Howard. We’ll have to keep an eye on that tomorrow and Sunday.

When asked about rotations

What Gates said: “We have a nucleus of guys who’ve been in the program for one, two years and that’s a positive. So rotations, I’d rather have a rotation and opportunities to play multiple guys than not. I’ve never had a short rotation in my coaching career, as a long-time assistant at Florida State, nor as a head coach at Cleveland State or here at Missouri. So for me, it’s what has been successful in my climb in my career.”

What went unsaid: Oh boy, we’re not getting the rotations cut down at all. Especially with how much Marcus Allen, Annor Boateng and Peyton Marshall have played early and how well Marques Warrick and Jacob Crews played in the most recent game, the rotations are going to stay deep. Gates added in a follow up that he likes the ability to let guys play with 100 percent energy because they know they’ll only be in for a few minutes before getting a break. I understand that reasoning, and the reasoning of having guys ready in case something happens, but when we get to games against better programs, switching guys in and out as much as Gates does is going to keep causing headaches.

When asked about Marcus Allen's play thus far

What Gates said: “There’s a confidence, a silent confidence, not an arrogance, a confidence about Marcus Allen. Because I know what high school program he’s played for and whether its prep over at AZ Compass or even Miami, Norland, I think he has been coached a tremendous way that allows his defensive IQ to take over in games and be trusted. He’s always in the right place, he can make the plays that may not show up in the stat sheet. He can defend multiple positions and some kids aren’t OK with that. … Slowly, but surely, you see his minutes increase because he’s not afraid to do dirty work. He’s not afraid to impact the game with the little things and he’s going to continue to do that because that’s what he does in practice every day.”

What went unsaid: You’re going to see more and more Marcus Allen, which I’m totally on board for. I know I just complained about how deep the rotations are, but Allen needs to continue getting more time. I think he’s ready to make a major impact already and could be a key guy on this roster. Gates likes to talk up any of his players, but complimenting a freshman on doing the dirty work is new. I think Allen has made a great impression on Gates and fans already and will be a bigger and bigger part of the team as the year advances.

