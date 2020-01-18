A Closer Look at Missouri's Four Early Enrollees
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Out of the ten 2020 early signees for Missouri, four are set to move in this weekend ahead of the upcoming spring semester.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news