Mizzou softball ends season with loss to Ole Miss

The Missouri Tigers’ season came to an end Tuesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament as the No. 14 seeded Tigers lost 1-0 to the No. 11 seeded Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the first inning when Jaden Pone sent a leadoff single through the left side of the infield and Persy Llamas hit a two-out double to left center to score her.

The Tigers got runners in scoring position three times, but never got a run across.

In the first inning, Claire Cahalan singled and stole second, but was stranded there.

In the fourth, Madison Walker walked and was pinch run for by Danielle Blackstun, who took second on a passed ball before getting to third on a groundout. But a strikeout and a fly out ended the frame.

Then in the seventh, Kara Daly walked and moved to second when Mya Dodge walked, but a strikeout ended the game.

The Tigers had three total hits, a single from Julia Crenshaw, the single from Cahalan and another single from Daly.

Marissa McCann started in the circle and pitching five innings, allowing one run on five hits, while striking out three. Taylor Pannell pitched a clean sixth inning.

The Tigers end the season with a record of 25-31 and will miss the NCAA postseason for the first time since 2006.