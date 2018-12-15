Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-15 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

A closer look at the Missouri state rankings

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Over the weekend, Rivals.com released their new state rankings. PowerMizzou.com takes a closer look at the impact the Tigers have had so far and could possibly have going forward among the Show Me ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}