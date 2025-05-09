Julia Crenshaw named All-SEC

Missouri senior catcher Julia Crenshaw was named to the All-SEC First Team on Friday.

It is the first SEC postseason honor in Crenshaw’s career.

Crenshaw led the Tiger offense from the leadoff spot, batting a team-high .361 with 56 hits, 48 runs scored, 14 doubles (sixth in the SEC), 14 home runs, 32 RBI, 37 walks (seventh in MU single-season history) and 26 stolen bases (fifth in SEC). Her .723 slugging percentage places her ninth on the Mizzou single-season leaderboard.

Her five leadoff home runs tied her for second in Division I and she threw out nine attempted base stealers, the most of any SEC catcher.

In SEC play, Crenshaw posted a .457 on-base percentage with 49 total bases (ninth in the SEC).

Crenshaw finished her Tiger career having played 191 games and started 180. She finished with a career batting average of .272, a career on-base percentage of .379 and a career slugging percentage of .502. She totaled 141 hits, 110 runs scored, 36 doubles, 27 home runs, 107 RBI and 24 stolen bases.

Arkansas’ Bri Ellis was named SEC Player of the Year, and Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens was SEC Pitcher of the Year. Oklahoma’s Sam Landry was SEC Newcomer of the Year, LSU’s Tori Edwards was SEC Freshman of the Year and Oklahoma’s Patty Gasso was named SEC Coach of the Year.