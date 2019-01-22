A long recruiting journey for new Mizzou commit Angel Matute
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
New Missouri offensive line commitment Angel Matute has had a long and interesting recruiting journey. It started at Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) high school, where he was a quarterback that had an of...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news