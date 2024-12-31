A Mizzou year in review

On Christmas, I looked ahead at gifts I hoped the Tigers bring you all for 2024, but now it’s New Years Eve and it’s time to get reflective.

Should auld acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind?

No! Let’s talk about all the best things that happened in Mizzou sports in 2025.

Winter sports

There wasn’t much to be happy about for either the Missouri men’s or women's basketball teams, but there were for the other winter sports!

Keegan O’Toole finished top-3 in the NCAA Championships for the fourth consecutive year as he went 24-1, Rocky Elam took second in the Big 12 at 197 and Josh Edmond placed third in the Big 12 at 141,

OK, it really wasn’t an incredible first couple months. I kind of forgot the Cotton Bowl wasn’t actually played on New Year’s Day last year, which is where I was planning on starting this, oh well.

And surely you’ll buy your pint cup! and surely I’ll buy mine! And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet, for auld lang syne.

Spring sports.

The softball team had a fantastic season going 48-18 and making it to the SEC Championship game.

The Tigers hosted a Regional for the first time since 2022 and hosted a Super Regional for the first time since 2021.

The Tigers were an extra-inning loss away from going to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2011.

The Tiger track teams sent nine competitors to the olympic trials and both Mitch Weber (who I covered in the Minnesota State Track Championships in like 2018) and Sterling Scott were both All-Americans after the NCAA Championships.

We two have run about the hills, and picked the daisies fine; But we’ve wandered many a weary foot, since auld lang syne.

Even the summer had some accolades for Mizzou as three of those competitors with Mizzou connections competed in Paris.

Karissa Schweizer raced in both the 10K and the 5K for the Team USA Track & Field team, while the Tigers had two international swimmers compete.

Mikel Schreuders became a two-time olympic swimmer as the Mizzou grad competed for Aruba in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter freestyle.

Clement Secchi got to represent the host nation as the former Tiger swam the 100-meter butterfly for France.

We two have paddled in the stream, from morning sun till dine; But seas between us broad have roared since auld lang syne.

Then came the fall season and another double-digit win football team. A team that went undefeated at Faurot Field and produced many memorable moments, ending with yesterday’s Music City Bowl win against Iowa.

And there’s a hand my trusty friend! And give me a hand o’ thine! And we’ll take a right good-will draught, for auld lang syne.

It’s been a good year to be a Missouri Tigers. Cheers and happy New Year.