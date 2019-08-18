On September 2, 2017, Missouri opened Barry Odom’s second season against the Missouri State Bears. One of Odom’s starting safeties in that game was a three-star safety from Belleville, Mich. named Jordan Ulmer. He had been on campus for all of three months and had just turned 18 three weeks earlier. The whole world was in front of him.

“That camp, he was lights out,” defensive coordinator and secondary coach Ryan Walters said.

Then the game started. Missouri State threw for 353 yards and scored 43 points against the Tigers. Certainly not all of that was Ulmer’s fault, but in his first college game, the freshman struggled mightily. While he led the Tigers with six tackles (never really a good sign for a safety) and broke up a pass, it was a game Ulmer would like to forget. He would play in just seven of Missouri’s final 12 games and make only two more tackles as a freshman.

As a sophomore, Ulmer played in ten games exclusively on special teams. He made two tackles. Halfway through his college career, he had still started just the one game. He fell off the radar of Missouri fans almost entirely.

“It was a struggle but it wasn’t something that broke me,” Ulmer said. “It’s something I fought through, something I bounced back from. It was hard.”

On the field was one thing. That’s what everyone could see. But what nobody outside the program could see was the struggles he had off the field. He said that was a bigger battle than football.

“Me getting benched and having to go through school and everything, going through my mind and stuff, it led to a point where I was down,” Ulmer said. “I didn’t know what to do or how to get back up.”

“Once school started I think the lights got a little bit bright, the social life was available and I think that pressure hit him,” Walters said. “Everything you do correlates. You can’t be really, really good at football and then bad in your personal life. Your habits are who you are.”

Who Ulmer was at that point was a player struggling on the field and a student struggling off of it.

“There were times that I didn’t know if he was going to be part of the program,” head coach Barry Odom said. “That’s just being real honest. And he knows it. And that was some of the things he was not taking care of academically. He’s got all this ability, but he had to look in the mirror a little bit.”