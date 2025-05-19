After recent Mizzou offer, 2026 CB Bradley Brown schedules official visit

As many recruits have down this offseason, Bradley Brown raved about the straightforwardness of Jacob Yoro.

Brown, a three-star cornerback in the 2026 class, added an offer from Missouri through edges coach Brian Early on April 23. By the middle of May, Brown had his plans to officially visit the Tigers on June 6-8 after talking with Yoro, the program's safeties coach.

"He's not going to tell me what I want to hear," Brown said of Yoro. "I learned that the program is coming off two great seasons in a big conference, and they are on a big come up."