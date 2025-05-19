After recent Mizzou offer, 2026 CB Bradley Brown schedules official visit

As many recruits have down this offseason, Bradley Brown raved about the straightforwardness of Jacob Yoro.
Brown, a three-star cornerback in the 2026 class, added an offer from Missouri through edges coach Brian Early on April 23. By the middle of May, Brown had his plans to officially visit the Tigers on June 6-8 after talking with Yoro, the program's safeties coach.
"He's not going to tell me what I want to hear," Brown said of Yoro. "I learned that the program is coming off two great seasons in a big conference, and they are on a big come up."
Brown, a rising senior defensive back at Plano (Tex.) High, impressed Yoro with his likelihood of playing safety at the next level, given his 6-foot-2, 180-pound frame and mobility for his size.
"He is willing to trust me back there and developing in their system," Brown said.
The defensive back totaled 69 tackles, three pass deflections and one sack this past season at Plano.
Brown officially visited TCU earlier this month. Along with Missouri in June, the three-star will also visit Michigan State on June 20-22. The Spartans hosted him for an unofficial visit in March.
