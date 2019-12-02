The announcement doesn't come as a surprise from Okwuegbunam. Since he burst onto the scene with 11 touchdown receptions as a redshirt freshman in 2017, he has been considered a future pro, and he likely would have declared for the draft following last season had he not been recovering from a significant shoulder injury. Okwuegbunam could be the first Missouri tight end drafted since Michael Egnew in 2012.

For the second time In as many days, a Missouri junior has decided to forego his final season of college eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft. Monday, it was defensive tackle Jordan Elliott . Tuesday, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam tweeted that he will not return for the 2020 season.

Okwuegbunam tied for the most receiving touchdowns in the nation among tight ends in 2017, setting the bar high for his college career. His touchdown numbers dipped a bit last season but his overall development continued, as he caught 43 passes for 466 yards and six touchdowns. His season ended early, however, due to a shoulder injury suffered against Florida. The injury would have kept him from working out for NFL scouts and sidelined him for most of spring practices.

Still, Okwuegbunam entered 2019 with high expectations. He was selected to the preseason first-team all-SEC and as a preseason first-team all-American. Like much of the Missouri offense, he failed to live up to the hype.

Okwuegbunam caught six touchdowns again this season, but despite the fact that he played in two more games than last year, his 26 receptions and 306 yards represented career-lows. He struggled at times with drops and also committed two costly 15-yard penalties In losses. He never topped 100 yards In a game this season and eclipsed 70 yards only once, in the season-opener.

But Okwuegbunam's speed and size should get him drafted, and likely in the draft's first two days. Hayden Winks of Rotoworld.com ranks Okwuegbunam second among draft-eligible tight ends for 2020. CBS Sports ranks him third.

With Okwuegbunam gone, Daniel Parker Jr. will likely take over as Missouri's every-down tight end. Niko Hea, Logan Christopherson and Brendan Scales should see Increased workloads as well.