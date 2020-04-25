He had to wait until the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is off the board. Okwuegbunam was selected by the the Denver Broncos with the 118th overall pick, midway through the fourth round.

In Denver, Okwuegbunam will reunite with former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock. Lock, who started the final few games of the season for the Broncos, accounted for 17 of Okwuegbunam’s 23 receiving touchdowns during his college career.

Okwuegbunam left Missouri for the NFL following his redshirt junior season. The Springfield, Illinois native redshirted the 2016 season then burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2017 when he caught 11 touchdown passes on 29 total receptions. Those 11 scores tied for the most by any tight end in the country.