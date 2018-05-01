Ticker
All-time Mizzou NFL Draft Team

Gabe DeArmond
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.

With the 2018 NFL Draft complete, we look back at Mizzou's all-time NFL Draft team. This is not about the career each player had in the pros, but rather the highest drafted player at every position.

                                                       OFFENSE

Offensive NFL Draft
Position Name Round Pick Year Team

QB

Blaine Gabbert

1

10

2011

Jacksonville Jaguars

RB

Joe Moore

1

11

1971

Chicago Bears

WR

Jeremy Maclin

1

19

2009

Philadelphia Eagles

WR

Victor Bailey

2

50

1993

Philadephia Eagles

WR

Henry Marshall

3

79

1976

Kansas City Chiefs

TE

Kellen Winslow

1

13

1979

San Diego Chargers

OL

Francis Peay

1

N/A

1966

New York Giants

OL

Russ Washington

1

4

1968

San Diego Chargers

OL

Morris Towns

1

11

1977

Houston Oilers

OL

Howard Richards

1

26

1981

Dallas Cowboys

OL

John Clay

1

15

1987

Los Angeles Raiders

                                                          DEFENSE

Defensive NFL Draft
Position Name Round Pick Year Team

DL

Justin Smith

1

4

2001

Cincinnati Bengals

DL

Ziggy Hood

1

32

2009

Pittsburgh Steelers

DL

Shane Ray

1

23

2015

Denver Broncos

DL

Sheldon Richardson

1

13

2013

New York Jets

LB

Sean Weatherspoon

1

19

2010

Atlanta Falcons

LB

Zaviar Gooden

3

97

2013

Tennessee Titans

LB

Aldon Smith

1

7

2010

San Francisco 49ers

DB

Roger Wehrli

1

19

1969

St. Louis Cardinals

DB

William Moore

2

55

2009

Atlanta Falcons

DB

Eric Wright

2

40

1981

San Francisco 49ers

DB

Erik McMillan

3

63

1988

New York Jets

Notes: *Aldon Smith was a defensive end at Mizzou but was selected as an outside linebacker by San Francisco

*At linebacker, Gus Otto went with the 27th overall pick (4th round) of the 1965 AFL Draft to the Oakland Raiders.

