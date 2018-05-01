With the 2018 NFL Draft complete, we look back at Mizzou's all-time NFL Draft team. This is not about the career each player had in the pros, but rather the highest drafted player at every position.

Notes: *Aldon Smith was a defensive end at Mizzou but was selected as an outside linebacker by San Francisco

*At linebacker, Gus Otto went with the 27th overall pick (4th round) of the 1965 AFL Draft to the Oakland Raiders.