With the 2018 NFL Draft complete, we look back at Mizzou's all-time NFL Draft team. This is not about the career each player had in the pros, but rather the highest drafted player at every position.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Name
|Round
|Pick
|Year
|Team
|
QB
|
Blaine Gabbert
|
1
|
10
|
2011
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
RB
|
Joe Moore
|
1
|
11
|
1971
|
Chicago Bears
|
WR
|
Jeremy Maclin
|
1
|
19
|
2009
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
WR
|
Victor Bailey
|
2
|
50
|
1993
|
Philadephia Eagles
|
WR
|
Henry Marshall
|
3
|
79
|
1976
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
TE
|
Kellen Winslow
|
1
|
13
|
1979
|
San Diego Chargers
|
OL
|
Francis Peay
|
1
|
N/A
|
1966
|
New York Giants
|
OL
|
Russ Washington
|
1
|
4
|
1968
|
San Diego Chargers
|
OL
|
Morris Towns
|
1
|
11
|
1977
|
Houston Oilers
|
OL
|
Howard Richards
|
1
|
26
|
1981
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
OL
|
John Clay
|
1
|
15
|
1987
|
Los Angeles Raiders
DEFENSE
|Position
|Name
|Round
|Pick
|Year
|Team
|
DL
|
Justin Smith
|
1
|
4
|
2001
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
DL
|
Ziggy Hood
|
1
|
32
|
2009
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
DL
|
Shane Ray
|
1
|
23
|
2015
|
Denver Broncos
|
DL
|
Sheldon Richardson
|
1
|
13
|
2013
|
New York Jets
|
LB
|
Sean Weatherspoon
|
1
|
19
|
2010
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
LB
|
Zaviar Gooden
|
3
|
97
|
2013
|
Tennessee Titans
|
LB
|
Aldon Smith
|
1
|
7
|
2010
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
DB
|
Roger Wehrli
|
1
|
19
|
1969
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
DB
|
William Moore
|
2
|
55
|
2009
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
DB
|
Eric Wright
|
2
|
40
|
1981
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
DB
|
Erik McMillan
|
3
|
63
|
1988
|
New York Jets
Notes: *Aldon Smith was a defensive end at Mizzou but was selected as an outside linebacker by San Francisco
*At linebacker, Gus Otto went with the 27th overall pick (4th round) of the 1965 AFL Draft to the Oakland Raiders.