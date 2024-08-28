Toriano Pride Jr. seemed to have everything he'd wanted when he came out of East St. Louis High School in 2022. He was a four-star recruit, the nation's 85th-ranked player, had helped lead his team to the Class 6A state championship game and was committed to Clemson. When he was playing for Dabo Swinney's Tigers, he found success early, playing 331 snaps across 14 games (two starts) as a freshman, recording 22 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, four pass deflections and an interception. However, the distance between him and his family was the main reason he wanted to return to his home state. The only person who was consistently bridging the gap between home and Clemson was Pride's father, Toriano Pride Sr. "What's crazy is a lot of people didn't think I was going to come back because it was something I'd tell my dad, but my dad didn't know I wanted to come back home," Pride Jr. said. "I knew by Week 6 that I was coming back home." Pride Sr. has been to many practices and every game since his son started playing Little League football. "I've never missed a game. I'm always there," Senior said chuckling. "He doesn't even ask me anymore. He's just like, 'So, what time (are) you going to be there?' And I was like, 'I'll probably get there a day before y'all or whatnot.’ So, I'm always there.'" Senior, who owns a real estate company and a credit restoration company, stays busy, but he makes it a priority to attend every one of Junior's games because it is one of the few things his dad couldn’t do for him. "I played football, and my dad provided everything for me," Senior said. "The best cleats, the shoulder pads, everything. One thing that he couldn't do is be at every practice because he worked. I would see other guys at practice, (and) other dads at practice and in my mind, I'm just like, 'I wish my dad could be here.' But I knew my dad worked seven days. "It was kind of one of the things, like, when I had me a son, (the) first thing I'm going to do, I just want him to see me there all the time. No discredit to my father because he provided. I never had an issue with not having." Senior has seen Junior play more than anyone else and he knows when something isn't right with his son. Something that was evident when he stayed at Clemson for a month attending practices and games. To Senior, it wasn't just distance that was bothering Junior. Junior played in all 12 regular season games in 2023 but had just 150 defensive snaps, 133 of which came in the first six games of the season. He’d finish 2023 with 14 tackles, a tackle for loss and four pass deflections..

"I can just tell from his body language on the sidelines when he wasn't getting into games (and) was just doing special teams," Senior said. "At that point, I flew down, and I stayed down there for a month, and I would come to practices, and it was just different because he was rotating with the ones and twos, but then on Saturday, he wouldn't get anything. He wouldn't get any time. "I'm thinking, 'Something has to be wrong here.' So, he could see it. I could see it. I never said anything to him because he knows me. I'll pull the trigger kind of quickly. So, I just left it alone for him. When he came to me and said, 'Dad, I don't think this is really working out.' I said, 'So what you want to do?' He was just like, 'We've just got to figure out.' But I knew what that meant. He knew what it meant." Junior announced his intentions to enter the transfer on social media on Nov. 30 before officially committing to Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers on Dec. 6. Somewhat of a full-circle moment for the Prides. When Junior was deciding what school to commit to, Mizzou was high on the list. He and his dad both liked the school, but Senior believes part of the reason Junior didn’t commit to Mizzou was because Junior seemingly wanted a fresh start in a new location away from home. “I really loved Mizzou and he really loved Coach Drink,” Senior said. “I'm going to be honest with you, I think because we used to go to Mizzou all the time, he just wanted to get away from me and get away from St Louis. That’s just really what I feel because I've been so much of a big part of everything that he had going on from Little League to high school, I think he was just kind of like, ‘Now, I get away from my dad and can become my own guy.’ I can respect that because that's kind of how I was. I wanted to get away from St. Louis.” Junior and Mizzou weren’t a fit in 2022, but they’re a fit now. He feels like himself again, humble and reserved off the field, but one of Mizzou's biggest trash-talkers and high-energy players on the field. “I’m a quiet person but when I’m on the field I just talk,” Junior said. “It gets me through a lot of things. When I have fun, I talk, I'm goofy, I troll. If you’re a receiver and you drop the ball that’s all you're going to hear from me.” During fall camp, he split first-team reps Nic DeLoach, but regardless of whether he starts or not, he will be an integral player for the nation’s 11th-ranked team less than two hours from where his support system is. "I don't want to say it's self-explanatory, but everybody will play a lot better if they know their mom, sister, grandma and pawpaw at every game," Junior said. "They can come down the road and come to some of the away games. Just know you got them in the stands, not just one person. I feel like for me, that will make me happy because I want my mom at all my games."

Pride lines up at practice earlier this month for Mizzou (Kylie Daniel)

Early beginnings, St. Louis to Mizzou pipeline