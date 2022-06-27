Missouri termed the final weekend of June "The Summit" and hosted many of its top 2023 targets for official visits. No position was more of a focal point than the offensive line. Three four-star linemen were in town, including Michigan product Amir Herring, who was making his second trip to Columbia.

"It was overall a really good visit for me and my family," Herring said on Monday morning. "They put a lot of energy into the weekend and they were really detailed in what they did with the recruits, I really appreciated that."

The trip also gave Herring an opportunity to catch up with a fellow Michigan product and an old friend.

"Javon Foster was my host," Herring said. "He's a Detroit area guy. We work out together when he comes in town."