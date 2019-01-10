An early look at the 2020 WR targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri has brought in a total of seven wide receivers in their last two recruiting classes and could possibly add 3-4 in next year's recruiting class.PowerMizzou.com takes a closer look at their ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news