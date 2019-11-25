The morning after each Mizzou basketball game this season, we will highlight a few notable takeaways from the performance in the ‘And-One.’



Same old Tilmon

Jeremiah Tilmon played 17 minutes. But he picked up two fouls in the first seven minutes and didn't return to the floor until 5:58 remained in the first half. He got his third foul at the 18:28 mark of the second half. Without TIlmon on the floor, Missouri's offense was basically Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson driving in the lane and either shooting themselves or kicking out for a three-pointer. Pinson and Smith did their part, combining for 29 points on 12-for-21 shooting, but they got little help. After the game, Cuonzo Martin was asked if he had to have a secondary game plan in case Tilmon got in foul trouble early. "You don’t want to have a whole second offensive program," Martin said. "You might want to start practice in March." At this point, the coach's only real choice is to accept it's going to happen and hope it doesn't happen too often. Because the issues haven't changed in three years. "I just think really with Jeremiah whenever things aren’t going his way he gets consumed with the situation," Martin said. "You have to be able to let it go."

Smith can't find the mark

Missouri might have been able to survive an unproductive night from Tilmon. But when an off night from Mark Smith was added on top of it, it was far too much to overcome against a team like Butler. Smith went 1-for-6 from the floor and 1-for-5 from the three-point line. He ended the night with the same number of turnovers (4) as he had points. Tilmon and Smith were averaging a combined 21.7 points coming into the game. They had just four to go with six turnovers against Butler.

Bulldogs hurt the Tigers on second chances

Every time Missouri would crawl back within relative striking distance (the Tigers never got closer than eight points), Butler had an answer. More often than not in the second half, that answer came on the offensive glass. Butler beat the Tigers 29-20 on the glass with ten of those coming on the offensive end. Eight of the ten offensive rebounds were in the second half and turned into nine second chance points. "I just think Bryce (Nze) did a great job of using his body," Martin said. "I wouldn’t say (we were) worn out. He did a great job of keeping that ball alive. Did a great job." Missouri had been outrebounding opponents by 6.2 per game coming into Monday.

