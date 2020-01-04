Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information. Fling Cocktails, the official game day sponsor of PowerMizzou.com Go Tigers!

The morning after each Mizzou basketball game this season, we will highlight a few notable takeaways from the performance in the ‘And-One.’

Free throws the difference

When Kentucky went on an 11-2 run early in the second half to extend its lead from four points to 13, the Wildcats’ matchup with Missouri was essentially over. The Tigers’ sluggish offense never cut their deficit to single-digits in the final 14 minutes. A quick glance at the box score might not suggest such an easy victory. Missouri won the turnover battle, often a problem for the Tigers under coach Cuonzo Martin, and shot better from three-point range than Kentucky. In fact, Missouri actually scored more points from the field during the game, making 21 field goals to Kentucky’s 20. But the key stat that tells the story of Missouri’s 71-59 loss is free throws. Kentucky went to the line 30 times and made 27. Missouri made 11 of 17 free throws.

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said the Tigers needed to do a better job of keeping Kentucky out of the lane.

In all, Missouri got whistled for 28 fouls during the contest. One Missouri player fouled out, four finished the game with at least four fouls and seven (including Missouri’s three most often-used frontcourt players, Jeremiah Tilmon, Reed Nikko and Mitchell Smith) had at least three fouls. After the game, Martin and his players didn’t complain about the officiating. (The home team drew its fair share of fouls, too, with 19.) They blamed their own defense. Nikko said the majority of Kentucky’s fouls came when the Tigers let them get the ball in the paint, which had been a point of emphasis entering the contest.

“We have to do a better job of just not letting them get into the paint in the first place,” Nikko said. “A lot of those fouls, they got attempts at the rim. I think we do a better job limiting them on those drives, not letting them get to the rim in the first place, that will alleviate a lot of those fouls.” Missouri is far from the first team to find itself in foul trouble against Kentucky. The Wildcats, which entered Saturday No. 300 nationally in three-point shooting, have lived inside the arc and at the fshotree-throw line all season. Saturday marked the sixth time in 13 games Kentucky has attempted at least 25 free throws. The team ranks 39th in the country in free throw attempts per field goal attempt and seventh in made free throws. Martin concurred with Nikko’s analysis, saying “that’s what they do.” He also acknowledged that the foul trouble impacted his team’s rhythm. “You have to go to your bench at times you don’t want to. That kind of changed the game in some ways.”

Okongo sees first action

Speaking of substitutions, earlier this season, Martin said it would probably take until at least January for mysterious newcomer Axel Okongo to see the floor in a game. But after Okongo, a 7-foot France native who came to Missouri by way of Northwest junior college in Wyoming, didn’t see the floor in the Tigers’ 58-point drubbing of Chicago State on Monday, the chances seemed slim that he would leave the bench during SEC play. Perhaps the calendar was the biggest determinant in Okongo’s playing time, after all. Late in the first half Saturday — the team’s first game of January — Martin peered down Missouri’s bench and called Okongo’s number for the first time all season. Martin said he put Okongo into the game in large part due to foul trouble. At that point, both Tilmon and Nikko had drawn two fouls. Martin also felt Missouri needed an infusion of energy and toughness (and likely size to match up against Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery), so he felt Okongo fit the bill better than Tray Jackson or Parker Braun. “One thing he doesn’t lack is toughness and energy,” Martin said. “You never want to put him in a situation like that, in that type of environment, but I just felt why not, because he puts so much work in.” Okongo played just 59 seconds and did not record a stat, but Martin said he could see more minutes as the season progresses. “He earned the right to be on the floor,” Martin said. “So I think hopefully moving forward he’ll continue to get more minutes.” Martin also gave more playing time to freshman guard Mario McKinney than usual. Entering Saturday, McKinney had played in just one of Missouri’s last six games, but he was on the floor for 10 minutes against Kentucky.

Cramps cut Brown's day short

One of the bright spots for Missouri was the play of true freshman Kobe Brown — at least while he was on the court. Brown hit a three-pointer on Missouri’s first possession and gave the Tigers their largest lead when he drove coast-to-coast and somehow made a layup through three defenders. He finished the game with nine points and three rebounds. However, Brown only played seven minutes in the second half, which Martin said was due to cramping. Multiple times, he left the game and worked with strength and conditioning coach Nicodemus Christopher off the floor to try to loosen up his leg muscles. Martin said afterward that Brown “had a good game” when he was on the floor.

Freshman Kobe Brown scored nine points against Kentucky. (Cassie Florido)

Game at a Glance