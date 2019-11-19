After each Mizzou basketball game this season, we will highlight a few notable takeaways from the performance in the ‘And-One.’

Three Things We Learned

This team can play some defense. Missouri held Wofford without a field goal for the final 14:35 of the game. The Tigers entered the game 8th in the country in defensive efficiency and seventh in effective field goal percentage defense according to KenPom. Those numbers will get better. Nobody has scored more than 56 points on Missouri in regulation and opponents are averaging just 54.2 points per game. You may lose now and again that way, but you're going to be in every single game. Cuonzo Martin has built his career on defense. This may be one of his better defensive teams. After the game, Martin said he's trying to do more to acknowledge when his teams do something well rather than focusing only on what needs to improve.

"I agree with that," Xavier Pinson said. "He's not the type of guy to say 'good job.' He wants more. We all understand that. We're going to give more tomorrow in practice. We know what he means. We know he's happy. We've just got to make him even happier."

Parker Braun may have a role after all. If you know anything about Martin it is that his rotation will change on a regular basis. After a brief Reed Nikko appearance by the Terriers, redshirt freshman Parker Braun was the lone backup to Jeremiah Tilmon at center. That had something to do, perhaps, with Wofford being one of the smaller teams in Division One, but he was effective. Braun made both his shots, grabbed two rebounds and added a steal and a blocked shot in ten minutes. He was plus-6 in his time on the court.

"He’s an intelligent player. I think if he was probably ten pounds heavier he’s at a whole other level," Martin said. "He understands defensively…and he’s one of our better low post guys offensively."

Martin praised Braun's work ethic over the last month, saying he has gone from liking basketball to loving it and that is translating into more minutes.

"Just falling in love with being in here, getting in here as much as I can," Braun said. "Watching film, doing workouts, shooting, even scout team. Getting in reps, reps, reps, just getting more comfortable."

The offense still needs to run through Jeremiah Tilmon. Tilmon was 6-for-7 on the night and scored nearly at will when he was involved. But it wasn't just the points. He showed improved passing ability out of the post, picking up a first half assist and creating a couple of other open shots. AND HE EVEN MADE A THREE-POINTER. Tilmon ended with 16 points, five rebounds, a block, an assist, a steal and just two fouls and one turnover. It won't always be as easy as it was against the undersized Terriers, but Tilmon needs to be the focal point of virtually every Missouri possession.

"Anytime you can go inside to Jeremiah, he can get production, he can get guys to double, make decisions, it’s good," Cuonzo Martin said.

As far as the three-point shot?

"It went in," Martin said with a smile.