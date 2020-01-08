Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information. Fling Cocktails, the official game day sponsor of PowerMizzou.com Go Tigers!

The morning after each Mizzou basketball game this season, we will highlight a few notable takeaways from the performance in the ‘And-One.’

Tigers sputter without Dru Smith

While Missouri's 12-point loss at Kentucky on Saturday didn't feel as close as the score indicated, Tuesday's 69-59 defeat at the hands of Tennessee was the inverse. Missouri battled to stay in the game for about 35 minutes, even taking a three-point lead with less than seven minutes to play. That’s when head coach Cuonzo Martin brought junior point guard Dru Smith off the bench and inserted him back in the lineup, even though Smith had been called for four fouls. Less than two minutes later, Smith got whistled for a charge — foul number five. The Tigers trailed by three points when Smith left the game. After that point, they were outscored 13-6. Martin said after the game that losing Smith hurt Missouri on both ends of the floor. “It was a big deal, because he makes a lot of things go,” Martin said. “He can attack the rim, he can make plays, he obviously made shots, and he’s a difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball.”

Missouri got outscored 13-6 after point guard Dru Smith fouled out against Tennessee. (Jessi Dodge)

After Smith left the game, his replacement, sophomore Xavier Pinson, took Missouri’s next four shots from the field. Pinson missed all four. Meanwhile, Tennessee was able to force Pinson to switch on 6-foot-6 small forward Yves Pons on a few possessions and take advantage of the mismatch. Tennessee ended up making five of its final six field goals to end the game. Missouri missed 10 of its last 11. Smith has been a bit foul prone this season, especially for a guard. He has recorded at least three fouls in 11 of Missouri’s 13 games, and he also fouled out with more than five minutes to play in the Tigers’ home loss to Charleston Southern on Dec. 3. Martin said the coaching staff needs to work with Smith to limit his fouls because he’s too important to the lineup to have on the bench late in games. “We just have to get him where he’s not fouling, because he knows how to push the ball, he knows how to find guys, probe the defense, and again, you need him to switch onto Pons, he can do a good job.”

Frontcourt forced to step up sans Tilmon

Compounding Missouri’s 0-2 start in SEC play is the fact that the team will be without forward Jeremiah Tilmon for the foreseeable future. Tilmon missed Tuesday’s matchup after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot on Monday. Martin didn’t provide a timeline for his return. Martin said he was pleased with how the frontcourt played without Tilmon against Tennessee, though he would like the duo of Mitchell Smith and Reed Nikko to take advantage of opponents switching smaller defenders into the post. Smith scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Nikko had six points and three boards, though Martin revealed he was limited by a bruised thigh suffered early in the game. Freshman Tray Jackson also provided a spark, as he led the team with 11 points despite playing just nine minutes. “It wasn’t bad,” Martin said. “I thought the biggest key, they have to get low post production, especially when they have those smaller guards defending them. We have to be able to get some production down there.” While Martin doesn’t plan to make any drastic schematic changes due to Tilmon’s absence, he also didn’t downplay the loss of the junior. It will be up to the likes of Nikko, Jackson and Smith to make up for the loss. “Regardless of his stats on the floor, he comes with a reputation, and even though the foul situation, struggles with that, you still have to identify him on the floor,” Martin said of Tilmon. “He’s a guy that’s a presence, and there’s a scouting report and there’s a game plan how to go against him.”

Jackson provides bright spot

As mentioned above, one of the bright spots for Missouri during the loss was the play of Jackson, who didn’t see the floor at all Saturday. Jackson only played two minutes in the first half, but when he returned in the second, he made his presence known on the offensive end. On consecutive possessions, he beat his defender on a baseline drive and finished with a reverse layup, then stopped his drive short and drained a pull-up jumper. A few trips later, he hit a three-pointer from the wing to give Missouri its first lead of the half. Jackson, who last scored a point on Nov. 25 against Butler, finished with a career-high 11 points to go along with three rebounds. He hopes the performance will earn him more minutes moving forward. “I've been playing like that all year,” he said. “I just try to play my game, be comfortable, do what I can.” Martin said one factor in Jackson only playing nine minutes was his game shape, or lack thereof. Since Jackson hasn’t seen much action in games lately, Martin said, he got winded quickly against Tennessee. “Just not having the game reps — and you’re talking about high intensity level game,” Martin said. “I thought he did really well, again, because he has an aggressive mentality to score the ball, and he’ll continue to grow and get better.”

Game at a Glance