Another Cleveland State transfer following Dennis Gates to Mizzou

Cleveland State transfer D'Moi Hodge committed to the Tigers on Saturday, according to his Twitter account. The commitment comes four days after Hodge's teammate at Cleveland State, Tre Gomillion , also committed to Missouri. Hodge and Gomillion visited campus last weekend.

For the fourth time in the past week, Dennis Gates has added a new player to the Missouri roster. This one he's already quite familiar with.

Gates signed Hodge out of the junior college ranks in 2020. He averaged more than 10 points per game in each of his two seasons with the Vikings, including leading the team with 15.4 points per contest a year ago.

Hodge started 56 games across his two years at Cleveland State. Last season, he was named to the all-Horizon League first team as well as the conference's Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 2.2 steals per game. On the offensive end, Hodge shot 48.2 percent from the field, 33.7 percent from three-point range and 75.5 percent from the free throw line. He logged four games during his Cleveland State career during which he scored more than 30 points, including a 46-point outburst against Purdue-Fort Wayne on Dec. 12, 2020, during which Hodge made 10 three-pointers.

Hodge will have one season of eligibility remaining. After entering the transfer portal on April 6, he reportedly garnered interest from Kansas State and Washington State in addition to Missouri.

Hodge is the sixth new player to commit to Missouri since Gates took over, joining Gomillion, junior college forward Mohamed Diarra, Green Bay transfer DeAndre Gholston and Northern Iowa transfer Noah Carter and junior college point guard Sean East. As the roster currently stands, the Tigers are currently one player above the NCAA limit of 13 scholarship players, meaning someone on the current roster will have to leave prior to the start of next season.

