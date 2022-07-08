Anthony Robinson II ready to make his mark at Mizzou

"I love the atmosphere," Robinson said at the EYBL stop in Kansas City this weekend. "I love the coaching staff. It just felt like a family atmosphere. I really feel like I can improve there and be myself there."

KANSAS CITY, MO --Rising through the coaching ranks at Florida State, Dennis Gates and Charlton Young developed a reputation for finding undervalued talent. The new Tiger coaches hope to have made their most recent discovery back in their old stomping grounds. Tallahassee point guard Anthony Robinson II became the first piece of the new staff's first real recruiting class at Missouri when he committed following an official visit in June.

To be fair, Robinson is hardly a complete unknown. At the time of his commitment, he claimed 14 offers, including Texas Tech, Auburn and Florida State. But Robinson is a three-star prospect who isn't currently in the national rankings. His performance on Thursday night in Kansas City might put that in question.

Robinson led the Georgia Stars to a 79-71 win over Nightrydas in the opening game of session four. He had 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting and added four rebounds and three assists. He even had two blocked shots on one defensive possession to force a shot clock violation.

"I’ve improved my range and my jump shot," Robinson said. "Getting off the dribble, getting the bounce, pulling up and hitting my jump shot."

Young and fellow Mizzou assistant Dickey Nutt were courtside for the game. Certainly Young wasn't surprised by what he saw. He's the primary reason Robinson is going to play his college ball at Missouri.

"He’s been talking to me since I was a little kid," Robinson said. "I really have a great connection with Coach C.Y.

"He’s a great dude. He’s crazy a little bit, but I love him."

Young was the first Missouri coach to love Robinson's game, but not the last.

"They just like that I play hard, try to play defense, beat people to the spot and get people involved," Robinson said. "And also hit that jump shot."

Robinson's only other official visit was taken to UCF. And he won't be taking any more.

"I'm a hundred percent," he said before revising that. "I'm a thousand percent Missouri."

Robinson and the Stars are back in action against The Family at 9:30 on Friday morning.