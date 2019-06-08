The recruiting momentum continues to grow for Missouri in the month of June, on Saturday night, they made another big in-state splash as Lutheran North (Mo.) linebacker Antonio Doyle announced his commitment on Twitter.

The four-star prospect is ranked among Rivals.com's Top 250 prospects in the country and had accumulated offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Auburn, Michigan, Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, and others.

Doyle becomes the fifth in-state commitment for the Tigers in the 2020 recruiting class, that now boasts seven total pledges. The St. Louis product is the first defensive commitment for the Tigers in this year's class.