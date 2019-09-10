2021 RB Antwan Roberts adds Mizzou offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Pope John Paul II (Tenn.) running back Antwan Roberts is emerging as a hot recruiting commodity in the Nashville area. The three-star prospect already has six offers, with five of those coming from...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news