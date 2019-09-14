2021 DE Arden Walker earned Mizzou offer over the summer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Cherry Creek (Co.) defensive end Arden Walker was one of a handful of underclassmen prospects to impress the coaching staff at Missouri over the summer and earn an offer based off his camp performa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news