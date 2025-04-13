Arizona State transfer center Shawn Phillips Jr. commits to Mizzou

Missouri got its big man in the transfer portal. The Tigers already added two forwards, but in search of rebounding it help, they landed Arizona State transfer center Shawn Phillips Jr. over Cincinnati, Kansas, Memphis and Villanova on Sunday. With bigs coming at a premium this cycle, Missouri went with Phillips, a 7-foot, 245-pound rising senior, who averaged 5.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this past season for the Sun Devils. Phillips will have one remaining year of eligibility.

Missouri lost its leading rebounder, Josh Gray, to exhausted eligibility, but with the hope of a new ruling on eligibility, Gray entered the transfer portal. The 7-foot, 260-pound center posted 3.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 33 appearances, 16 starts.

The Tigers previously linked to multiple rebounding bigs, including Phillips' former teammate Jayden Quaintance, who committed to the Kentucky, the program he chose over Missouri during his high school recruitment as well. Phillips filled Missouri second-to-last roster spot with his commitment, marking the fourth pledge this offseason. The Tigers already landed forward Jevon Porter, forward/center Luke Northweather and guard Sebastian Mack.