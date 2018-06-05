Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-05 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Ark. DE target visits Missouri again

Fxdp1jqesb8ptz9zlr33
Kendall Young
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

After receiving an offer at the beginning of May, Bentonville West (Ark.) defensive end Kendall Young made the quite turnaround and visited Missouri last week to get a more in-depth feel of the pro...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}