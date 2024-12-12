Around the SEC: Biggest early portal moves

We’ve gotten through three days of the portal and moves are already being made. Here’s a quick rundown of the five moves I think have already been most important for non-Mizzou SEC teams as we wait for some Tiger announcements. These are not guys who necessarily have connections with Mizzou, just my read on the biggest moves within the SEC.

(Photo by John Reed - USA TODAY Sports)

1. Conner Weigman goes from Texas A&M to Houston

Conner Weigman became one of the first quarterbacks off the board, along with Boston College’s Thomas Castellanos, who committed to Florida State, and New Mexico’s Devon Dampier, who committed to Utah. Weigman was in the portal because he got benched for Marcel Reed in late October, so it’s not necessarily a massive deal for the Aggies going forward, but he was the top quarterback in the country coming out of high school and it was a big deal back in 2021 that the Aggies were able to get him to College Station. Now the sophomore is heading about an hour drive to the south to head to the Big 12.

2. Michael Van Buren announces departure from Mississippi State

Let’s stick with quarterbacks, but go to a guy who didn’t get benched. There’s no announced destination for Mississippi State starter Michael Van Buren yet, but this one felt big to me. Obviously, the Bulldogs were pretty bad this year, but it’s not Van Buren’s fault the defense couldn’t stop a middle-school running back. He played fine, not great, but fine. He had some pretty big turnover issues, but taking over as a true freshman on the fly for a team that was already projected to be one of the worst, if not the worst, in the conference was going to be a tough road. I thought Van Buren fit what the Bulldogs wanted offensively and could have grown into being a pretty solid option there, which is why this one really surprised me. And with that announcement came an exodus from Starkville, including …

3. Kevin Coleman announces departure from Mississippi State

It’s certainly not surprising that Kevin Coleman has hit the portal since he’s done that every year of his college career, but one of the leading receivers in the conference changing schools is pretty important. Coleman had 932 yards and six touchdowns on 74 catches, all of those are, at worst, tied for eighth in the conference, and the catches are second. The St. Louis product was the top receiver coming out of Missouri in the 2022 class and has played at Jackson State, Louisville and Mississippi State. There’s definitely buzz of Coleman coming back to his home state and joining the Tigers, Mizzou recruited him heavily and Luther Burden is gone so he can come in and be the top guy in the room.

4. Da'Shawn Womack heads from LSU to Ole Miss

This one broke while I was getting this story ready to publish. So the original-planned No. 4 moved to honorable mentions, it didn't go to 5 because it wasBrice Pollock leaving Mississippi State and I didn't want to keep beating up the Bulldogs. Da'Shawn Womack wasn't a massive force on LSU's defensive line, he had eight tackles, one sack and four batted passes this past season, but Womack was a four-star coming out of high school in the class of 2023 and was the No. 9 edge rusher in the country. In the portal rankings, he's currently No. 28. Womack joins a pass rush at Ole Miss that totaled 52, not a typo, sacks this season and 117.5, also not a type, tackles for loss.

5. Barion Brown announces departure from Kentucky

Let’s leave Mississippi State alone for the last one here, I feel bad. So let’s flip over to one of the other teams at the bottom of the conference standings as Kentucky is losing receiver Barion Brown. Brown is currently rated the No. 2 overall player in the portal as he looks for his fourth-year destination. After a 50-catch, 628-yard freshman season, Brown’s numbers have declined each of the past two years, it hurts going from an NFL-quality quarterback - even Will Levis - to the production Kentucky has gotten the past two years.

Honorable mention

Defensive back Julian Humphrey leaving Georgia.. Quarterback Jackson Arnold plans to leave Oklahoma (wasn’t included in the full story because he hasn’t made the move official yet). Receiver Dane Dey leaving Kentucky. Receiver Jahlil Farooq leaving Oklahoma. Tight end Luke Hasz leaving Arkansas. Defensive back Brice Pollock announces departure from Mississippi State.