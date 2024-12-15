Around the SEC: Biggest portal moves within the conference so far

Here’s a quick rundown of the transfer portal moves I found most important around the SEC during the first week of portal season. I’m judging based solely on immediate impact.

1. Jackson Arnold goes from Oklahoma to Auburn

The Sooners are down to two quarterbacks on roster for next season, that’s not going to be where they end up but it’s interesting how Oklahoma has dropped so fast after going to the sport’s premier conference. Jackson Arnold was a five-star coming out of high school, though his first season at the helm of the Oklahoma offense didn’t go to plan, but he did produce 1,321 passing yards, 444 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns with three interceptions. Arnold will have two years of eligibility left and Mizzou will see him when it goes to Auburn on Oct. 18. I’m also counting this one as majorly important because Arnold’s portal entry led to an exodus of Oklahoma receivers with Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony all heading to the portal. Auburn’s starting quarterback, Payton Thorne, is out of eligibility and backup Hank Brown committed to Iowa on Friday. So Arnold should be in line for the starting spot.

2. Kevin Coleman goes from Mississippi State to Mizzou

The Tigers added one of the premiere receivers available this offseason and the move just so happens to take one away from another SEC team as well. Last year was the best of Kevin Coleman’s career and his first in the SEC as he racked up 74 catches, 932 yards and six touchdowns with Mississippi State. But with quarterback Michael Van Buren out the door as well, the Bulldogs will have to replace most of what was already not a great offense. The poor get poorer in Starkville and Mizzou retools its receiver room after losing the majority of its production from the past two years with a marquee target who grew up in St. Louis. (It’s not first because a starting quarterback is more valuable).

3. Jaylon Braxton goes from Arkansas to Ole Miss

This one is here because Jaylon Braxton was the top target for corner depth Mizzou wanted to add, and after his announcement to Ole Miss on Saturday, the Tigers will have to move on to their next target. It’s also a signal of the stampede to get away from the Razorbacks with 23 Arkansas players hitting the portal as of Saturday. Braxton, a sophomore who was a four-star prospect out of high school, was expected to be one of the Razorbacks’ key corners, but was hurt in Week 2 and didn’t play the rest of the season because of a lingering knee issue. He should jump into Ole Miss’ secondary that allowed 230.33 passing yards per game and brought down 14 interceptions.

4. Luke Hasz goes from Arkansas to Ole Miss

Oh hey, another one from Arkansas to Ole Miss. Luke Hasz was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and was impactful as a freshman in limited opportunities. As a sophomore, he caught 26 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns for an Arkansas team that just didn’t have that much success throwing the ball this year. Enter Ole Miss, the No. 3 passing offense in the country this season. Hasz, who was a John Mackey Award (most outstanding tight end) Watch List member coming into the season will likely take the role of exiting Caden Prieskorn who caught 24 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns this season.

5. Ja'Keem Jackson goes from Florida to LSU

The No. 28 overall player in our transfer tracker as of Saturday is headed to the Bayou as Ja’Keem Jackson announced he’d join the Tigers, joining former Florida secondary coach Corey Raymond. Jackson allowed six catches on 11 targets as a freshman in 2023, but played only two games this season before missing the rest of the year with an injury. Jackson was a four-star coming out of high school and was the No. 16 cornerback in the country when he joined Florida. He joins an LSU secondary that is losing its top player, Zy Alexander, to the NFL and six more defensive backs to the portal.

Honorable mentions

Brenen Thompson going from Oklahoma to Mississippi State. The receiver hasn’t had a lot of luck staying healthy, but could be a good option in Starkville with so much opening up. Bauer Sharp going from Oklahoma to LSU. More Sooner’s heading elsewhere as Brent Venables seems to be having trouble fielding a team.

Honorable mentions of Friday/Saturday portal entries

These are players who entered Friday or Saturday and do not yet have homes. Justice Haynes, Alabama, RB. (This one made me audibly say ‘Wow’ while out getting drinks with my girlfriend). Samuel M’pemba, Georgia, edge. (I know you guys know this one, he’s from St. Louis. I’m trying to get any updates I can). Troy Bowles, Georgia, linebacker. (Son of Todd Bowles).